Colorado 8-Man All-State players from Hoehne High School are (55) Tony Payne, (32) Kyle Kreutze, (77) Jesse Waller, (34) Hunter Robins, and (51) Craig Schaffer (not pictured). The All-State game will be played on June 2, 2017 in Sterling, Colorado at 6:30 pm. Photo by Bobbette Abeyta Robins.