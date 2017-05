Gordon Ray Parks 1-24-1955 ~ 5-4-2017 Gordon Ray Parks, 62, of McPherson, KS, passed away suddenly at 1:00 am, Thursday, May 4, 2017 at his home. Gordon was born in Wichita, KS on January 24, 1955, a son of Adella Ruth (Bohn) Parks and Clement Roy Parks, Jr. Gordon attended Roosevelt Grade School, Park School,