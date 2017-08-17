New service in south I-25 corridor

WALSENBURG — When an experienced appliance repairman moves to Walsenburg because he’s tired of the rat race in the city, southern Colorado wins!

George Kossen recently moved from the Boulder area and when he couldn’t find the work in his trained field, he decided to start up his own business.

Kossen started working in the appliance industry right out of high school in 1988 in his grandfather’s applicance service business. He’s now been in the business for over 30 years in the Denver/Boulder area.

What brought a head to everything was the traffic. Kossen used to be able to do 8-10 calls a day, but went all the way down to 3-4 calls a day because of traffic. He couldn’t make a living at that rate, so when his mom moved to Walsenburg, starting her own business (J’s Country Store at the corner of Main and 1st in Walsenburg), he decided to join her and start his own business.

GK Appliance Service will cover everything from Colorado City to Trinidad and opened August 15. Kossen works on all kitchen and laundry sppliances and only does in-home service. He was factory certified for Whirlpool and Maytag until he moved down to Walsenburg. His is currently factory trained with Sub Zero and Wolf brands.

Call 303-258-6219 for service – his flat rate of $50 will get you a diagnosis, then he can give you a price for labor and parts. ghkossen@hotmail.com