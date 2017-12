George Louis Amidei 6-18-1929 ~ 11-30-2017 George Louis Amidei of Pueblo was born June 18,1929 in Tioga, CO and passed away November 30, 2017 at the Joni Fair Hospice House, in Pueblo, with his wife DeDe and granddaughter Niki at his side. He is survived by wife DeDe, son Anthony, granddaughters Nicole (Brett) and Samantha