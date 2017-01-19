Falcon Flash of January 19, 2017

by Kelsie Aguirre & Aaliyah Gile

GARDNER — Well, all of us are back to school and off to a good start after our break. We hope everyone had a great holiday season. There are several things going on at Gardner School currently.

First, the 6th graders are going to write letters to the MARS candy company. They are writing these letters to persuade the company that they should buy their cocoa beans from fair trade farmers. What an interesting and relevant writing topic!

The Gardner School kindergarten class is doing a great job learning to read. As their teacher, Camilla Romero, said, “They’re doing great.” We personally haven’t heard them read, but we believe it!

Our 8th grade science students, as well as Mr. Crosson, would like to extend a big “Thank You!” to Sherry Freese from the hospital lab in Walsenburg for helping the 8th graders with their blood typing for their genetics unit. Sherry came out to Gardner School and helped the students figure out what blood type they have. Eighth grader Anthony Aldretti said, “It was a fun experience! They should continue to do this every year.”