AGUILAR — On May 1, 2017, the Huerfano- Las Animas Counties Early Childhood Advisory Council hosted Celebrating Our Profession at the Aguilar School in Aguilar, Colorado. We recognized the following students who have completed the 2017 Spring Expanding Quality in Infant and Toddler Care Course: Natasha Knight, Susan Aguirre, Brittany Hammel, Chantel Reeves, Kenny Castellano,