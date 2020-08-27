East Fork Fire grows threatens Raton watershed more firefighters and equipment called in

by Bill Knowles

Las Animas County – The East Fork Fire located 11 miles southeast of Trinidad, Colo., near the Colorado – New Mexico border, has grown to 338 acres and is 10% contained. The fire is currently threatening the Raton, NM watershed and three primary residences southeast of the fire according to a CDPS update last Thursday morning.

Beginning last Wednesday morning, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) began providing advanced technical assistance to Las Animas County on the East Fork Fire, and the Colorado Department of Public Safety began providing morning and evening updates Thursday.

Assumption of control of the East Fork Fire was turned over to DFPC at 6 a.m. on Wednesday August 26, 2020 under the command of Larry Long, DFPC Battalion Chief. Type III engines and crews are on scene and air drops on the fire were started Thursday. A Las Animas County tender and operator, that had been present at the fire earlier in the week and released, was requested back to the scene according to a CDPS press release.

Crews have engaged the fire with direct tactics in the areas where it is safe to do so. The fire is burning in a steep canyon, with heavy down and dead fuels, and standing snags. Areas, roads, and trails have been scouted out and assessed for indirect tactics in addition to installing indirect lines and beginning burnout operations on West, North, and East flanks.

Agencies involved include the Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC), Hoehne Volunteer Fire Department, Las Animas County and the Las Animas County Sheriff. There are 25 total personnel fighting the fire and aerial support in the form of a large air tanker and the Multi Mission Aircraft (MMA). Additional DFPC Engines and Modules have been dispatched and will be arriving over the next few days to support burnout operations. Fire personnel will continue to monitor and engage the fire when possible and when the safety and lives of firefighters is not at risk.