Donald C. Garcia 2-24-1933 ~ 9-12-2017 Donald C. Garcia went to his final rest on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Pueblo, Colorado. Donald was born to Genoveva Garcia Mestas on February 24, 1933 in Pass Creek, Colorado. He was educated in the Walsenburg public school system. As a young man, he married Maria Bernice Vigil