Dolores E. Vigil-Valdez 9-25-1932 ~ 7-31-2017 A very special and beautiful soul left the world on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 7:55 am. Dolores Vigil-Valdez is survived by her husband, Claude Valdez; daughter and son -in-law, Sandy and Richard Pacheco; and grandkids, Hannah, Jesse, Dalton, and Lacey; and sisters, Bea (Armond) Romero, Lindy (Jerry) Garcia,