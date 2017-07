Diana T. Vigil 1-14-1934 ~ 6-27-2017 After a courageous battle with multiple medical issues, Diana T. Vigil departed this world on 27 June 2017. She entered this world on January 14, 1934 in Toltec, Colorado. She was the child of Jesus M. and Monica L. Mejia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clovis