The family of Danielle Crull wish to express our deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, support, messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement.

We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the Walsenburg Police Department, specifically Officer Joe Deatherage, Captain Vince Suarez and Sergeant John Salazar, Boies Ortega Funeral Home, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Father Stephen Olamolu, Deacon Michael Sanchez, Gary Aragon for your eulogy, Ray Armijo and Carlos Crull for your music, F.O.E. 1187 for the use of your hall and the Vialpando family for the wonderful food you prepared.