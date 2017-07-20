Crafters needed for the Huerfano County 4-H Fair

LA VETA — We are looking for anyone who might be interested in displaying their craft items such as ceramics, wood working, leather craft, baked goods, knitting items, photography, gardening items such as squash, cucumbers etc., sewing items, canning items such as jellies, jams, pickles,etc., paintings, quilting, flowers, floral arrangements, handmade jewelry items, crochet items,etc., in the open class show at the 2O17 Huerfano County 4-H Fair. The open class show is open to the public and 4-H kids who would like to display their items for the week of the county fair. Items must be entered into the open class show on Wednesday August 9 between 8 and 9 am. There is a 55.00 entry fee and that covers all of the items you may choose to enter in the open class show. Also new to the county fair this year is you can purchase a space for 525.00 and sell your craft items or baked goods. The items you enter will be judged and stay on display for the week of fair and must be picked up on Saturday August 12 by 4 pm. If you have any questions please contact the CSU Extension Office at 719-738-2170 Monday-Thursday 8 am-12 pm and Friday 8am-4pm.

