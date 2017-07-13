Your best source for news in Huerfano | Las Animas | Colfax
Council approves another Tier 1 cultivation license, but Martra request denied
City honors retired employees by Eric Mullens WALSENBURG — Following a public hearing Tuesday night, the Walsenburg City Council unanimously approved another Tier 1 marijuana cultivation license, but following an executive session later in the evening, denied a request from Martra Holdings that likely would have put $100,000 into city coffers. City council approved a