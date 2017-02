staff report COLFAX — The school board election results are in. In Raton, with 4,956 eligible voters, Patrick Dyer took 360 votes to Art Armijo’s 213, winning position 2. Position 3 was won by Jason Phillips with 430 votes to Robert Gonzales’ 145. The SB9 Mill Levy passed 412 to 110. In Springer, with 1,027