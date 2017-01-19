Colfax County going to four day week in March 2017, extending office hours

staff report

RATON — Beginning March 1, 2017, the Colfax County Courthouse and administrative offices will extend their official work hours to include early morning and evening times Monday through Thursday.

Residents may conduct county business at the courthouse anytime between 7 am and 5:30 pm, Monday through Thursday. All offices will remain open through the lunch hour. These additional county hours will allow residents to maximize their time with more flexible hours to visit county offices.

Extending our customer hours beyond the traditional 8 am / 5 pm workday will make county government more assessable to our residents, and the change will especially benefit our working residents, who will now be able to take care of business at the courthouse without having to take time off during their busy work day.

The Colfax County administrative office will be closed on Fridays, however public safety departments, including the sheriff’s office and the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center will remain open.

Without making this change, the county would be faced with other cost saving measures that could include layoffs and furloughs. Even with this action, the county will face other challenges to maintaining current service levels depending on what the state does to the local government in the state budget cycle. Colfax

County management is making every possible effort to be proactive in the face of budget cuts.

County employees will continue to work a 40-hour business week.