Classifieds for August 17, 2017

La Veta Fire Protection District Wildfire Mitigation Service. General Description: A member of a Fuels Crew is a firefighter on a crew whose day to day employment entails forest fuels reduction work. Within the LVFPD, this work will take place within the Home Ignition Zone of private residences as well as larger Shaded Fuel Break sites with no structures. Fuels Crew members are also expected to volunteer on LVFPD wildfire calls and participate according to their level of NWCG Certification. They will also receive advancement opportunities during and/or after wildfire season to include certification opportunities on active wildfires as well as prescribed fire experience and fire academy courses. These are full time expected service temporary seasonal positions; the length and actual dates of employment may vary depending on the position and/or winter onset or thaw. Positions Available: Sawyer: Operates chain saws based on certifications to Fell trees, limb and buck into manageable lengths. Also perform any of the duties of a swamper if necessary. Swamper: Go to guy! Has varying responsibilities to include; dragging branches, stacking wood, running a chipper, working on steep terrain, and in varying weather conditions. Assisting the Sawyers with ropework, and any other duties the Crew Boss deems necessary for the job site. For more Information: Michael Warren-LVFPD WMS Supervisor 719-742- 6207- lvfpd.wms.gm@gmail.com. 25-TFN

Nurses needed for new Raton detention facility. RN, LPN, part time to start. 24 hours per week with possiblity of full time when facility is completed. Must pass background and moter vehicle check. Dena Strick 970-580-5165 or Luci Magana 505 274 1364. 32-2XP

HUERFANO COUNTY is accepting applications for an HR Coordinator. This position is full-time at 35 hours per week with benefits and starting salary of $27,000.00. Position will work closely with the Board of County Commissioners, Administrative Staff, employees and the public. Qualified candidates must have a High School Diploma or GED and four (4) years of general experience in Human Resources. Drug testing and background check are required. Job descriptions and applications are available through the Walsenburg Workforce Center, 928 Russell, Walsenburg, CO 81089 or Huerfano County Human Resources Department, 401 Main Street, Suite 201, Walsenburg, CO 81089. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 P.M. on August 21, 2017. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 31-2XU

TOWN OF LA VETA DEPUTY CLERK POSITION The Town of La Veta is accepting applications for a Deputy Clerk position. Qualified candidate should have experience with quickbooks, payroll, municipal accounting, computer experience (Microsoft word and Excel), organizational skills, must work well with the public and have good telephone skills. Must be self-motivated and organized, must be bondable and able to become a Notary. This position is a full time position with benefits. The Town of La Veta is an EOE employer. Salary will depend on experience. Applications are available at the La Veta Town Hall, 111 W. Moore Ave, La Veta, Colorado. Applications must be submitted to the Town Hall by 5:00 p.m. on August 18, 2017. 31-3XU

RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARY Walsenburg, Colorado. St. Mary Catholic Church is looking for someone to fill the position of secretary and receptionist. Assist the priest in answering phones, scheduling meetings, and sending emails. Assist the parish by ordering supplies, filing and maintaining records, creating weekly bulletins. In addition, help manage the use of church space and be a welcoming presence to those both inside and out of the parish. Applicants must be skilled with Microsoft Word and Excel. At least two years experience in related field is preferred. Please email your confidential CV to Chelsea Ray at stmarywal@gmail.com or telephone 719-738-1204 for more information. 31-4XP

CARLS JR. NOW INTERVIEWING. Walsenburg location is actively filling vacancies that will be left open as student employees return to school and college. Various shifts and positions. Biscuit cook, 3 early morning/week, 3 daytime cashiers, 2 dayshift cooks and 1 night shift cook. Apply in person at 700 Main St Walsenburg, 9am-11am and 2pm-5pm daily. NO phone calls. 29-8XP

FOR RENT

APARTMENT FOR RENT MATURE ADULTS (40+)from $350 + util. Walsenburg. Call 719-738-2149. 30-TFN

AVAILABLE SEPT 9th- One bedroom, one bath house. Recently remodeled. Close to downtown in Walsenburg. Trash paid. No pets. $525/month, $525 deposit. Please call 719-250-9450. 33-2XP

Homes and property for sale

CLEAN 2 BDRM / 1 BA house with 2-car garage on large corner lot at 301 East Fourth St., Walsenburg. All appliances included, $66,000 or best offer. Call 719-859-5687. 45-TFN

ADOBE MINER’S SHACK STYLE home with front porch views (southern foothills, Spanish Peaks) in quiet, safe Walsenburg neighborhood. 1000 square feet, 2 bedroom, one bath, laundry room. 9000 sq. ft. corner lot. Newer roof, good shape and habitable, but needs some TLC to look better inside. Comes with garage (needs roof) and chicken coop. Great neighbors. Recent home inspection available. $38,000 OBO. Email: AdobeViews@gmail.com with your full name & will send info. 26-TFN

Vehicles