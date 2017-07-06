Your best source for news in Huerfano | Las Animas | Colfax
CHSAA releases 2017-2018 participation numbers
AURORA — Colorado is matching a national trend, with more high school students participating in athletics and activities than ever before, according the latest figures released by the Colorado High School Activities Association. “Colorado has always had strong participation numbers, reflecting the importance of the values you learn by participating in a community-based program. These students