Cheryl Lynn Tenorio Ortiz 5-14-1974 ~ 5-18-2017 Cheryl Lynn Tenorio Ortiz, 43, of Denver, passed away May 18, 2017. Cheryl was born on May 14, 1974 to Conrad and Orpha Tenorio. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Robin Ortiz, daughters Savannah and Autum Valdez, stepdaughter Caitlin Ortiz; her mother, Orpha Tenorio; her brothers, Andrew (Shuree)