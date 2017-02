WESTON — The Primero Bulldogs (16-3)(9-1) came out of the gates with purpose, outscoring Manzanola (4-16)(1-9), 23-5 in the first quarter on their way to a convincing 77-34 Colorado boys Class 1A District 6 first round playoff win. Primero will try to avenge a early season district loss when they face off against Creede in