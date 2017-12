Bryce David Blain 6-21-1931 ~ 11-23-2017 Bryce David Blain left his family and friends Nov. 23, 2017, Thanksgiving Day. Bryce started his journey on June 21, 1931, in Casper, Wyo. He served in the Navy from August 1948 to August 1952 as a radio operator on the U.S. Perkins during the Korean War. He traveled