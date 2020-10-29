BREAKING NEWS: John Mall High School closed today- all students on remote learning

John Mall High School is closed today. All 9-12 students on remote learning. The ceilings are buckling with the weight of the snow… and the high school must move to complete remote learning until further notice until the extent of the structural damage has been assessed.

The photos show some of the damage.Note tht in the upper right of each photo it can be seen that the supports for the ceiling are no longer resting on top of the supporting walls. This means the ceiling is in imminent danger of collapsing.