Andrew Richard “Rich”, “Rats” Tenorio

Andrew Richard, aka “Rich” or “Rats” Tenorio was born March 13, 1944 to Andrew and Martha Tenorio.

He was brother to Conrad (Orpha), Donald (Dorothy), David (Bernice), and Eileen (Dan Martinez).

Rich was husband to Phyllis, father to Reggie and Richie, grandfather to Toni (Booboo), Quanisha (Queenie), Ramon, Zoe, Lainie, Logan, and Ava.

He was great grandfather to Marley and Xavier; son in-law to Lela and Art Bravo; brother in-law to Terry and Pearl Sandoval, and uncle to Danny (Johnny), Larry (Lala), Lenny (Willie), Donna (Pentunia), Sandra (Twiggy), Tonnie, Tanya, Conniesue (Judy), Andrew (Jethro), Cheryl, Conrad Lee, Wesley (Don), Brandon “Mr. Magoo,” “Bubba,” and spouses. Rich was godfather to Gerald, Jaylee, Connie Montez, and Tara. He was a great-uncle to Tawna (LucyLou), Ashley, Brieanna, Dawn, Rudy, Amber, Larrylee, Robert, Fred, Brandy, Mitchell, Maleek, Charlie, Makesha, Tiffany, Savanah, Autumn, David, D.J., Alexandra, Demario, Brandee, Destiny, Taylor, Keyana, Jackie, Janette, and spouses. He was great-great- uncle to Jasper, Donnajo, Lenna, Daniel M., Daniel S., Orion, Khayman, Draven, Vivianna, Grimm, Shasta, Emileigh, Andre, Jayce, Milakai, Joey, Isaac, Nathan, and Tianna, and great-great-great-uncle to Mariah.

Rich worked for the City of Walsenburg Water Department for 40 years, until he got hurt on the job. He enjoyed riding around town, talking to so many people, and also enjoyed scratch lotto tickets, buying lottos,and dog races with friend Ray Faris.

Rich enjoyed taking his wife, kids, and grandkids on vacations and to the State Fair in Pueblo. He enjoyed spending time with family for the holidays and barbeques.

Rich always worried about family members, and always was there for them all when they needed him. Rich was a friend to a lot of people. All that knew him and loved him will miss him deeply.

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. Mary Church at 10 am, with burial at North Cemetery and luncheon to follow at the community center, all in Walsenburg, CO.