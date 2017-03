Amador Pacheco, 87, of Colorado Springs, passed away on February 26, 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sadie Pacheco and by his parents Onesimo and Maclovia Pacheco, and by five brothers and sisters. Amador is survived by his children, Karen Staggers, Tommy (Aracela) Pacheco, Teresa (Jon) Huston, and Edo