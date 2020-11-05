by Lillian Eva Lieske

SPRINGER — On October 29, the small town of Springer hosted a drive-thru style trick or treat for the town youth. Assisted by the local volunteer fire and police departments, the event was hailed a success by many local residents. Due to the current pandemic, towns across the country and all around Colfax County had to find new ways to make this year’s Halloween a safe one. The idea to give the kids (and kids at heart), something to look forward to on Halloween this year was modified to a “drive thru”. This was supposed to be the “Trunk or Treat” that was instituted in 2019, as an event for the kids in town and surrounding communities. But in this time of COVID-19, the event was changed to be a safe way for this event to live on. The success of the event was praised by town council woman Luella Smith. Smith stated on social media the following:



“Our firefighters are giving out treats for our kids. I think they are having more fun than the kids. Our drive by trick or treat was a success. Very proud of our firefighters. I am very proud of our town. We just keep getting better. Unity for the community. Trick or treat everyone and do not miss that beautiful moon that is out.”