WALSENBURG — If spring is here, children in First Communion garb cannot be far behind. On Mother’s Day, May 14, First Holy Communion was received at St. Mary Church in Walsenburg by (l to r, front row) Emri Espinoza, Olivia Trujillo, Juaquin Gallegos, Hennessy Pino, Darren Navarro-Souza, Bruno Fernando Vigil, and Isiah Rodriguez. Back row, (l